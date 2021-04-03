$961.23 Million in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $961.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $942.00 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $701.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

