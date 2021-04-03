98,445 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 4.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,980,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.