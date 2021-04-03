Aave Market Cap Hits $4.88 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Aave has a market cap of $4.88 billion and $394.46 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,470,095 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

