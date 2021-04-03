AAX Token Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $47,574.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

