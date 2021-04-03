Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000.

ABCM stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.