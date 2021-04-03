Abitshadow Token (ABST) Trading 95.2% Lower This Week

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Abitshadow Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Abitshadow Token has a market cap of $11,120.39 and $10.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00076927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00291302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00792828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00091363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,774,228 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com . Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

