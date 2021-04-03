Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,019,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.76% of Acadia Healthcare worth $302,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

