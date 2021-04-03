Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Acadia Healthcare worth $31,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

