ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177,057 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $25.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

