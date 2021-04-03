Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.45. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

