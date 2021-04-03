Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $37,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,970,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

