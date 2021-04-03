Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several brokerages have commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
