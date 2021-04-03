Achain Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and $4.24 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

