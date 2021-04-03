Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 35,290 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

