Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 594 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $491.78 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $170.63 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

