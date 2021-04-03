Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,667 shares of company stock valued at $90,409,906.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.