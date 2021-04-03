Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

