Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,271 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $755.77 and a 200-day moving average of $741.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
