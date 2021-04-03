Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,271 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $755.77 and a 200-day moving average of $741.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.