Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,794 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.06 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

