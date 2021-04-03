Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $186.39 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.79 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

