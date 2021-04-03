Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $180.15 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.49 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.