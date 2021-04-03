Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,160 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

