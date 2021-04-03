Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,399,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 653,302 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 687,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 145,093 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

