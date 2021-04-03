Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Achieves $860,561.86

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Actinium has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $860,561.86 and approximately $25,986.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,889,400 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

