Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $186,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

