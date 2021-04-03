Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $906,735.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $906,735.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,809.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.61 or 0.03545609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.32 or 0.00360002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $587.95 or 0.00983040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00442491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00408695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00288911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.