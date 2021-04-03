Acute Angle Cloud One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $1.15 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,303.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.77 or 0.03512238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00344509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.24 or 0.00950610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.60 or 0.00436679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00386793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.71 or 0.00308232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.