Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

