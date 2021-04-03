AdEx Network (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $204.89 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $205.77 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027142 BTC.

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

