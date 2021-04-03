AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 66.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $213.06 million and approximately $214.24 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027915 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars.

