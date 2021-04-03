AdEx Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

