ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1,909.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,668 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADT by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,335 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,363 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 410,750 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,223,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.46 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

