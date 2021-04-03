adToken (ADT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 96.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. adToken has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $7,008.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adToken has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00678077 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027812 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

