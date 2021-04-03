adToken Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. adToken has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $7,854.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adToken has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.32 or 0.00670159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027250 BTC.

About adToken

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.