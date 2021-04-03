Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $153,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

