aelf Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, aelf has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $243.37 million and approximately $77.17 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00040415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

