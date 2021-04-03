AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811,515 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.29% of AerCap worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 779,514 shares during the period. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $24,455,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 932.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 521,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 470,621 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -229.04 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

