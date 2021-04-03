Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0544 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 589.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $162,748.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.00674634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027637 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.