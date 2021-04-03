Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

