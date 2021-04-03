Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 10,426 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market cap of C$411.62 million and a PE ratio of -59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

