AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.64% of AGCO worth $280,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $148.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.