AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.55 Million

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce sales of $34.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the highest is $35.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $33.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $166.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $182.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

