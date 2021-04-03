AI Doctor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,108.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $144,108.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027915 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

