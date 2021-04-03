Aion Hits Market Cap of $172.22 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Aion has a market cap of $172.22 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,084.04 or 0.99903845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.37 or 0.00833102 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00394159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00309545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002212 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

