Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Airgain posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million.

AIRG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Morad Sbahi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,015. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

