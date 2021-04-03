Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

