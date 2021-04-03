Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 233.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

