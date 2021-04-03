Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.55 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $5.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00285475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00099809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,637,987 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

