Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $18.18 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $18.18 million and $8.31 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00306822 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00096279 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,637,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.