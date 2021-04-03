Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

