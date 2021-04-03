Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and approximately $334.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,234,097,831 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,165,422 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

